NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Red Cross was called to assist residents impacted by an apartment fire in South Nashville early Monday morning.

According to the Nashville Fire Department (NFD), the fire happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Wallace Road. NFD stated that the fire started on the main floor, and four units sustained smoke damage.

Fire officials told News 2, that one person was treated for smoke inhalation, but there were no other serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.