NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials have opened an investigation after a “suspicious” house fire in East Nashville Thursday night.

The fire happened on Kingston Street. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) told News 2 the house that caught fire was vacant with no power.

NFD said the home was destroyed, but no injuries were reported. Fire officials said the fire appeared “suspicious” in nature after a fire happened at the same home six months prior.

The investigation is ongoing.