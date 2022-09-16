NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is on scene of a reported explosion involving chemicals at a building in South Nashville.

NFD says crews were dispatched to 20 Culvert Street for reports of an explosion. When crews arrived on scene, they found a large industrial complex and a warehouse where a box of chemicals combusted. Investigators believe the box of chemicals had organic peroxide inside.

Everyone inside the building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

However, hazmat crews are on scene as other chemicals are still inside the building.