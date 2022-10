NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A large house fire broke out in the Lenox Village neighborhood in South Nashville Wednesday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 crews were called to the 600 block of St. Jules Lane and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The Red Cross has since been called to help the homeowner and no one was injured in the fire, according to the fire department.