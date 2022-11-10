NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department extinguished an apartment fire Thursday morning on South 8th Street.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to the fire department, the fire appears to have started in the kitchen of an upstairs unit and quickly spread. No injuries were reported, but two units are affected.

(Source: Nashville Fire Department) (Source: Nashville Fire Department) (Source: Nashville Fire Department) (Source: Nashville Fire Department) (Source: Nashville Fire Department)

The Red Cross and Nashville Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency have been called in to help provide resources for the families affected.