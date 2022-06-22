NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is battling a large fire at an apartment complex in South Nashville.

NFD says crews responded to the 300 block of Paragon Mills Road for reports of an apartment fire. When they were approaching the scene, they saw smoke from Nolensville Road.

Once crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from a breezeway of one of the buildings.

News 2 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.