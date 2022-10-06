NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is working to extinguish a large house fire on Faulkner Drive in South Nashville.

The fire department said crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Faulkner Drive and found a two-story home halfway engulfed with heavy flames and smoke. Firefighters were able to establish a water supply and have prevented the fire from spreading.

There were people inside at the time of the fire, but all were out of the house when crews arrived. No injuries have been reported, according to the fire department.

Firefighters have a portion of the fire knocked down and are continuing to work to fully extinguish it.