NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are battling a two-alarm fire in the Donelson area.

NFD says the fire is at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Jackson Downs Boulevard. No injuries have been reported and the scene remains active.

Video from the fire department shows what appears to be heavy damage to the roof of the apartment building.

No other information was released.

