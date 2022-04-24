NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are battling a two-alarm fire in the Donelson area.
NFD says the fire is at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Jackson Downs Boulevard. No injuries have been reported and the scene remains active.
Video from the fire department shows what appears to be heavy damage to the roof of the apartment building.
No other information was released.
News 2 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.