NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike.

According to NFD, the fire involves a garage at Crate Nashville, located in the 7300 block of Charlotte Pike. Firefighters have taken a “defensive stance” and all NFD personnel have been cleared from the building.

Some units have already returned to service as units on scene have the fire under control, according to NFD.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.