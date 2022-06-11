NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A warehouse near Nissan Stadium caught fire Saturday afternoon, sending black smoke over CMA Fest in downtown Nashville.

NFD says crews responded to the 100 block of N. 1st Street for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they found a warehouse fully involved.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

NFD tells News 2 no injuries have been reported. North 1st Street is blocked at this time.

The fire department says the fire has been knocked down and crews are now focusing on hot spots. Once that is completed, firefighters will search the building to make sure it’s clear of people and pets.