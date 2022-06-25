NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is working to extinguish an apartment fire near the airport.

NFD says crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Britishwood Drive off Murfreesboro Pike for reports of an apartment fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings. Early reports indicate there may be people trapped inside, according to NFD.

Crews are currently working to establish a water supply and will try an interior attack and do a primary search, unless conditions only allow firefighters to perform a defensive attack, the fire department says.

No other information was released.

News 2 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.