NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were reportedly shot during a funeral at a church in Bordeaux.

The Nashville Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of S. Hamilton Road for reports of an “active aggressor” after a caller said there were multiple shots fired into the New Season Church as a funeral was happening, and they believed there were at least two people shot inside.

Crews arrived on scene and staged nearby until Metro police cleared them to come in.

Metro police on scene told News 2 a man and a woman were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not issue any information on a suspect(s), but said they are searching for a black Honda. Police also said the shooting may also be gang-related.