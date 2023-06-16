NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In honor of Nexstar Founder’s Day of giving, News 2 team members participated in a day of giving. The effort is in partnership with the national organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The project this year was primarily focused on delivering beds to children in need in our community. Sleep in Heavenly Peace strives to make sure no kid sleeps on the floor.

On Friday, News 2 employees helped the Middle Tennessee chapter build, deliver and assemble beds for kids ages 3-17. The donations came complete with sheets and bedding.

Organizers said the deliveries benefited families in the Antioch area.

“It’s a payoff for all the efforts that go into this, by the organization, the building of the beds. It takes a lot of effort and a lot of volunteers to get to this point, but when you see those kids and their smiles and you know they’re going to be sleeping in a bed instead of on the floor or on an air mattress tonight, it makes it all worth it,” said Kevin Loveday, who works with the organization.

If you would like to donate to the non-profit to make sure kids in the area have a good night’s rest, you can head to the website.