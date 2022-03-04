NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a four-vehicle crash Friday morning.

It happened on Briley Parkway, near McGavock Pike, at 10:20 a.m.

Following the preliminary investigation, it was revealed traffic was slowing down in the area when a Toyota 4Runner, driven by James Lester, 33, of Fairview, was heading northbound. The vehicle in front of him changed lanes and Lester did not notice the traffic in front of him had come to a standstill.

Lester was not able to stop in time and rear-ended a Kia Forte. The impact sent the Kia into the emergency lane, where it hit a Chevrolet Sonic and a Subaru Forester.

The 4Runner then continued, rolling over in the middle of Briley Parkway. Lester was not injured in the crash.

The occupants of the Kia have been identified as John Joseph Kelly, 62, and Shariann Kelly, 64, both from Selden, New York.

John, the passenger of the Kia, died as a result of the crash. Shariann was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where she is in “critical but stable condition.”

No one else involved in the crash was hurt.

Police say the primary reason for this crash appears to be “improper following” on the part of Lester. There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.