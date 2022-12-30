NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The stage is set for the 14th Annual Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Last year, nearly 200,000 people attended, just shy of 2019’s record-breaking attendance. Dena Ivey, President of the Nashville Convention Visitors Corporation, said they anticipate a large crowd once again to ring in 2023.

The party is hosted by Grammy-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith. This year’s headliners include Brooks and Dunn, Zac Brown Band, and Kelsea Ballerini.

“We also have some special guests that we’ve just announced,” Ivey said. “Wynonna Judd will show up with Kelsea Ballerini and we have War & Treaty playing with the Zac Brown Band.”

The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine.

“Hopefully the weather will clear up and it’ll be okay during showtime, but bring your rain gear just in case,” said Ivey.

This marks the sixth year the Big Bash will be held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

“We have several security companies that we have contracted with, along with Metro PD, and park police,” said Ivey. “There will be about 500 security officials down here.”

There will be food and beverage vendors at the event. Any unused, pre-prepared food will be donated to local food kitchens through the Care Kitchen Outreach.

One dollar from each sale of event t-shirts will go to Second Harvest and QR codes on event signage will lead attendees to a donation site. Additionally, furnishings in the Ashley Lounge will be donated to a local non-profit.

It all leads up to the 16-foot note drop at midnight, followed by a two-minute firework show.

A full schedule and details on parking and transportation can be found here.