NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Wedgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.

According to Metro police, officers found the victim, who had been shot, in a nearby alley.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to officers at the scene.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting. At this time, no arrests have been made and a suspect has not been identified.

No other information was immediately available.