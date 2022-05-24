NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Getting through security at Nashville BNA will soon be easier than ever as the Transportation Security Administration announced its new enrollment standards for the PreCheck process.

The new enrollment process comes as TSA braces for a record number of passengers to make their way through Nashville BNA this summer – possibly more than ever in the history of the airport. The TSA said with the influx of passengers, getting more travelers through security as quickly and effectively as possible remains its top priority.

Travelers with TSA PreCheck have the luxury of not having to take off their belts and shoes or leave their electronic devices out of their bags during security screenings, which according to the TSA, often speeds up security lines significantly.

In order to gain access to TSA PreCheck, applicants typically have to fill out an online application and then make an in-person appointment at the airport to gain approval. However, now TSA will register travelers on the spot in five minutes or less at Nashville BNA.

“In June we have CMA and Bonnaroo and CMA coming so it going to be pretty big and we’re planning steadily to front it as much as possible from a TSA perspective so it’s very important that we find innovative ways to increase our throughput through the checkpoint,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee.

Once your application is approved, the TSA PreCheck and all of the luxuries that come with it will last for five years.

To keep up with the influx of travelers, Nashville BNA plans to add flights every day this summer.