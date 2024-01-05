NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Inside emergency rooms, physicians are faced with patients around the clock, many of them facing life-or-death situations. Now, a life-saving service is expanding to three Tennessee hospitals.

“It’s providing nurses and physicians some sense of hope when serving this population. We have heard many times during this pilot that it’s giving them something to give them other than an outdated referral list,” described Jessica Youngblom, the director of strategic initiative for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS).

Youngblom said the program is meant to solve a problem by going directly to the people who often are the first step to recovery: the physicians who treat substance abuse overdoses.

“[To] partner with the hospitals to provide them funding so that they can really build in the education and comfortability to treat individuals with substance use disorder, and specifically opioid use disorder, in the emergency department before releasing them back out into the community,” explained Youngblom.

It’s part of the Medication Assisted Treatment Emergency Department Induction Project. Working with emergency rooms, patients will be able to get their first dose of Buprenorphine at no cost. The patient is then referred to resources in their area to continue their recovery.

Youngblom described the program as “the beginning of hope.”

“Those struggling with a substance abuse disorder, they are in a place of darkness and a lot of times they are met with stigma and judgment, and by being able to provide them this level of service just really gives them that sense of hope that they have the ability to beat this disease,” Youngblom said.

The program began in 2021, starting in three hospitals: UT Knoxville Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, and Jackson-Madison General.

Now going into 2024, TDMHSAS is expanding to three more hospitals, which include: Nashville General Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, and Regional One (Memphis).

In addition to the use of Buprenorphine, the program also equips patients visiting the ERs at the above hospitals to be able to walk away with Naloxone. During the first stage of the program, 533 patients were able to leave with the overdose-reversing drug in hand.

“We actually had a patient early on who came into one of our emergency departments, didn’t want treatment and so they sent him along with Naloxone and provided him the instructions on how to use it. A week went by and he was using with his brother and his brother overdosed, and he was able to use the Naloxone on his brother, called 911 and when the paramedics got there, he had actually overdosed. So they both had gone back to that emergency department and they both have been in treatment,” said Youngblom.

A full statement from Nashville General Hospital can be found below: