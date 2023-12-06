NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A $24 million, 10-year deal to provide upgraded TASERs to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) was voted down by Metro Council Tuesday night.

“The MNPD would not have advocated for the TASER contract amendment if we did not believe it was in the best interest of all of Nashville,” MNPD Public Affairs Director Don Aaron told News 2 in a statement. “We are disappointed in the vote.”

In late 2021, Metro officials found the TASERs MNPD officers had were out-of-date and malfunctioning, posing a safety risk. In early 2022, the council approved the purchase of the TASER 7 model.

It was a $6 million, five-year contract with Axon Enterprises, Inc. to provide the TASERs, cartridges and accessories to the MNPD.

The resolution discussed Tuesday night would allow that contract to extend for up to 10 years, costing an additional $18 million (a total of $24 million) for upgraded equipment (TASER 10) and training for all officers.

The police department said upgraded TASER is more effective and accurate, improving safety for both the public and officers.

“The MNPD believes that the TASER 10 demonstrates significant technological advancement over the TASER 7 and would advance the safety of the public and officers by preventing an incident or arrest situation from escalating to a physical use of force,” said Aaron in a statement.

A fact sheet on TASER 10 versus the current model, TASER 7, was provided and can be found here.

The MNPD said if the Metro Council approved the deal before the end of the year, they would save about $5.35 million over the course of the contract.

Twenty-four councilmembers were against the upgrade and argued the TASER 7 is not yet outdated, saying it’s an irresponsible use of millions that could better support and protect the community in other ways.

Fourteen councilmembers were in support of the resolution, including amendment sponsor and District 26 Councilwoman Courtney Johnston. She said this would have locked Metro into a better deal, for a longer period of time.

“The only people that lost, it’s not MNPD, it’s not the company, it’s the taxpayers,” said Johnston. “This is necessary technology for de-escalation to address folks who are presenting a challenge, a physical challenge to either themselves, others, or police officers, but it is absolutely a de-escalation took that we prefer to use than, obviously a firearm.”

Johnston said she anticipates the topic to be revisited, at a higher cost, in less than a year.

“Certainly the TASERs they’re using now are effective, they’re working, they’re still being supported, but when you think about 5-year-old technology at this point that has already been upgraded to this newer model, at some point the company is going to stop supporting that older model and it’s not going to take too long,” said Johnston.