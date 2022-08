NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Exciting news for foodies who travel!

The Southern Steak & Oyster is now open at Nashville International Airport.

(Courtesy: Nashville International Airport)

The restaurant is open in the South Terminal between gates D3 and D4.

On Facebook, BNA said the restaurant is influenced by regions from the Gulf Coast to the Caribbean. It is known for its shuck-to-order oyster bar, hickory wood-fired grill cooking up smoked baby back ribs, and premium steaks.