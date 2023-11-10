NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It may be a bumpy ride for drivers in Music City. A new national study determined Nashville is one of the worst cities when it comes to potholes.

“There’s a lot of traffic, but there’s also a lot of potholes on corners and on narrow streets. Downtown Nashville, there’s a lot of potholes and navigating that street, especially with all the foot traffic, is really hard,” said Skias Hainline, a Nashville driver.

A USA TODAY report released this week ranked Music City among the top states for the worst potholes in the country. Nashville came in at fourth on the list, with Minneapolis in third, Los Angeles in second, and New York in first.

If your car does come into contact with a pothole, the report found the average related vehicle repair bill is $460, a hefty price tag for some drivers.

“I don’t have any money to repair my car, so it’s going to have to stay like that,” said Hainline.

The report showed the number of repairs increased by 57% between 2021 and 2022 nationwide. You can file a claim with the state for damage, but they’re rarely approved.

In 2020, more than 1,000 claims were filed with Tennessee’s Department of Treasury. The state only paid for seven of them.

For some drivers moving here from other states, it’s hard not to notice the potholes out on the roadways.

“One of the big reasons I moved away from Illinois, I was excited to get away from the potholes because it’s huge problem there, but once I got to Nashville, I didn’t realize that they were equally as bad here,” said Tess Bottoms.

Some drivers said they’re paying extra attention now when they get in the driver’s seat.

“It’s super scary, especially because in Nashville, there’s a lot of people that jaywalk, and so you’re being cautious driving a lot of the times, watching for pedestrians, and you don’t even realize that you also have to be looking at the road in front of you too, be aware of what you’re about to hit,” said Bottoms.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is also working to address the issue. The department launched a pothole hotline in 2022 as a way to receive, process, and track information, which helps TDOT make repairs to the roads sooner.