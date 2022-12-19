NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- A new poll conducted by the Local Service Employees International Union (SEIU) organization revealed the majority of Metro Nashville workers do not want a new Titans stadium. The poll came out just days before Metro Council is set to vote on the terms sheet after deferring the vote twice in previous meetings.

The debate over the details of the stadium is nothing new, but after several East Bank Stadium input meetings, there are still questions lingering for some in the community.

“There wasn’t an overwhelming number at any of the meetings saying, ‘yes, we wanted this.’ The public continued to ask questions,” said Maura-Lee Albert, President of StandUp Nashville.

For months, there have been meetings. Council members have voiced their opinion and so have community members.

“There’s also questioning about timing. This whole thing has just happened so quickly within a short period of time and it’s billions of dollars, with a ‘B’. Billions of dollars. That’s a massive investment at a time when inflation is really high, there’s so much around Nashville that’s underfunded, so we just have questions about if this is the best deal,” Albert said.

The billion-dollar project is projected to be one of the largest investments in Tennessee. Some council members in approval of the plans say the renovations have been a long time in the making. When Mayor John Cooper originally announced plans, his office noted how the lease for Nissan Stadium, signed in 1996, legally obligates the city of Nashville to provide a “first-class” stadium until 2039.

“This isn’t new that the building has needed a lot of repairs, but Metro government is actually responsible for most of those repairs, and for a few years now, the Titans have actually been going ahead and paying just the bandaid repairs,” explained Councilman Brett Withers.

Councilman Withers is over the district that includes the East Bank area. He went into detail about the need of bringing people into the area, in hopes that people want to stay.

“What we’ve seen is that the area around the stadium is still just a sea of parking lots,” said Withers. “It opens up the ability to create a district stormwater improvement system, that we know we need, with a public park on it and those community amenities are much, much better with the stadium in the new location.”

However, others are questioning if the funds should be used elsewhere.

“A new neighborhood for whom?” questioned Albert. “When our old neighborhoods, we need sidewalks, we need bike lanes, we need other things in our existing neighborhoods. So, there’s just a lot of questions about what are we getting and what are we giving up.”

“Generally, we have had good conversations, so my hope is that we can pass both tomorrow,” said Councilman Withers.

Metro Council is set to meet Tuesday night.