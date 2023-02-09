NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Paid parking will soon be enforced 24/7 in downtown Nashville and from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week uptown.

The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) will installing new meters late next week, block-by-block.

The meters allow drivers to pay with credit cards at the machine, or through an app, QR code or text message. The meters will also accept cash.

“We’re sorely outdated and we should’ve done this years ago,” said Russ Pulley, chair of the Metro Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. “The rest of the world is up on this technology.”

Installing the new technology will take about 30 to 60 days.

NDOT said once a new meter is up, that’s when the 24/7 clock starts. If you park at an old meter during the transition period, they said the hours listed on those meters will still apply.

“A lot of people want this,” said Pulley. “It’s basically bringing us up to date in one of the many ways that our city is trying to grow into where we should be.”

Whether you’re paying by machine, phone, or with cash, NDOT said meter rates will stay the same.

In 2022, the NDOT said the traditional meters generated about $893,000. Officials estimate the 2023 upgrades could bump that revenue up to $1.2 million.