Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Nashville from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

#16. Fortuna Italian Steakhouse

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: Steakhouses, Italian, Cocktail Bars

– Address: 8100 Highway 100 Nashville, TN 37221

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

#15. Tutti Da Gio

– Rating: 5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Sicilian, Pizza

– Address: 5851 Old Hickory Blvd Hermitage, TN 37076

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

#14. Han’s Banh Mi & Pho

– Rating: 5 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Vietnamese, Bubble Tea

– Address: 5694 Nolensville Pike Nashville, TN 37211

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

#13. Mooyah – Franklin

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Burgers, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

– Address: 1560 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#12. Joe & Dough Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Donuts, Coffee & Tea

– Address: 1220 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#11. Ugadi Indian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Categories: Indian, Soup

– Address: 2306 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#10. Pita Way – Cool Springs

– Rating: 5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Categories: Mediterranean, Sandwiches

– Address: 500 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#9. Pucketts – BNA Terminal D

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: Barbeque, Chicken Shop, Southern

– Address: 1 Terminal Dr Nashville, TN 37214

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#8. Pacifico’s Real Mexican Cocina

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex, Cocktail Bars

– Address: 2315 Gallatin Pike N Nashville, TN 37115

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#7. Brugada Kitchen + Bar

– Rating: 4 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Bars, American (Traditional)

– Address: 204 Commerce St Nashville, TN 37201

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#6. Seasoning Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Seafood, Sushi Bars, Steakhouses

– Address: 740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#5. Ichiddo Ramen

– Rating: 4 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Categories: Ramen

– Address: 1709 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#4. Spicy Boy’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood, American (New)

– Address: 924 Mcferrin Ave Nashville, TN 37206

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#3. Old School Pizza

– Rating: 4 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 214 Ward Cir Brentwood, TN 37027

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#2. East Side Pho

– Rating: 4 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Categories: Vietnamese, Salad, Soup

– Address: 1101 McKennie Ave Nashville, TN 37206

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#1. Dicey’s Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza, Beer Bar, Sandwiches

– Address: 425 Chestnut St Nashville, TN 37203

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

