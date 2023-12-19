NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A recent Forbes article named Nashville among the top five hardest travel commutes in the nation, but a new project involving traffic lights could help fix the problem.

Early next year, Metro plans to open a new traffic management center to help respond to traffic issues around Nashville.

“What we hope this will help us to do is control intersections dynamically and remotely,” said Metro councilmember Sean Parker, who represents District 5 and is the chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “You’ll actually see MNPD officers manually controlling intersections when congestion is high; those resources can be put elsewhere. So what this is going to allow us to do is to manage things remotely, adapt, if there’s a big event that lets out downtown with 20,000 people pouring out, we can respond to that.”

But that’s just one part of Metro’s “Connect Downtown” plan for the next decade. Metro hopes to create priority lanes for buses and lanes for people on bikes and scooters.

Over the next two years, Metro also wants to upgrade half of downtown’s traffic signals, from lights that are on a schedule to lights that adjust timing, depending on traffic.

“We are moving forward with the traffic management center that is opening early in 2024, no matter what happens, but tonight we’ll be voting to approve a grant application to the state for funding for Phase 1 of the dynamic adaptive lights,” said Parker.

That grant will pay $8 million for new traffic lights; Metro will pay $2 million.

As more people move to Music City, issues with congestion are on the minds of many drivers. City officials believe it’s time to meet transportation needs accordingly.

“I think we’re all frustrated and it is good to see the new administration moving aggressively on these issues, because I think we’ve reached a point where doing nothing is no longer an option and doing nothing means it just gets worse and worse and worse,” said Parker.