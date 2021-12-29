NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A scooter rider from New Jersey injured in a hit and run crash near Germantown on December 13 has died.

Metro police say Roberto Rivera, 30, of Red Bank, New Jersey, was crossing Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at Monroe Street on a Lime scooter at around 7:10 p.m. when he was hit by a silver BMW SUV. The SUV fled the scene and was found abandoned a short time later in the 1700 block of 4th Avenue North.

Investigators are still trying to identify the owner of the unregistered vehicle.