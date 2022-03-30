NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 20 witnesses have testified in Michael Mosely’s trial, the man accused of fatally stabbing two young men outside a midtown bar. Mosely is accused in a triple stabbing that claimed the lives of Clayton Beatherd and Paul Trapeni and left AJ Bethurum with serious injuries in December of 2019.

For the first time on Wednesday, we saw a potential weapon in the homicide case. Investigators showed a knife that was later found in Mosely’s car and a medical examiner testified the weapon could have caused Beathard and Trapeni’s injuries.

We also heard testimony on Day 3 of the trial as to why Mosely and his group of friends were at Dogwood the day of the stabbings. Jaycie Harper said an acquaintance in their group was looking to sell drugs and she thought there would be some potential buyers at the midtown bar, Dogwood.

Harper testified that while they were at Dogwood, she overheard a conversation that Mosely was trying to talk to someone’s girlfriend and pulled him away from the situation. She said shortly after that and once outside, Mosely was first to strike. Multiple witnesses described what unfolded from there as chaos ensued.

Investigators also showed new images of Mosely from the day he was apprehended by police. He was arrested on Christmas Day 2019 at a vacant home in Cheatham County, after a 4-day manhunt. The pictures showed a laceration on Mosely’s right hand between his thumb and index finger.

More family and friends showed up Wednesday than they have throughout the week to show support for Mosely. He slightly smiled and waved as he spotted his aunt and uncle in courtroom Wednesday.

Mosely’s cousin and his girlfriend also sat just feet from him. Later in the afternoon, we also saw a man thump his chest in a gesture towards Mosely as he walked in during testimony and took a seat in the front row, making sure Mosely saw that he was there in support.

Family and friends of the victims have packed the courtroom all week. It’s been an emotional week with tears and hugs as they relive the horrible turn of events.

“It was a traumatic incident, you know. It’s something that has affected me long past just that night, you know, just that initial shock of you know your friends have died. It’s something that’s hard to shake,” Willson McCullough who was there that night said from the stand.

Prosecutors have a few more witnesses to call Thursday morning.