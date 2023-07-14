NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Memories are what flood Michael Patton’s mind when he thinks about his father.

“My dad was a very, very kind individual,” he said. “That is the number one thing.”

A long haul truck driver was his father’s daytime job, but it wasn’t until 2009 when Michael learned he was involved in something bigger.

“I was just awe struck,” he said. “‘You never told me any of this. You got to be kidding. You were world famous and I don’t know a thing about it.'”

Dr. Ernest Patton was among many college students that decided to participate in Nashville’s civil rights movement, starting with sit-ins and later freedom rides.

“These people were going into something that was extremely dangerous, and they were going into it without fear,” said Michael.

“Rip was one of the big boys when I was growing up,” said Dr. William C. Bowen Sr.

Bowen knew Patton and his mother who found their home inside the walls of the Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church.

“He was quiet, but that quietness really exuded his seriousness, so it didn’t surprise a lot of us that he was involved in that,” he said.

As Patton got older, he began sharing his story with those willing to hear it.

Now, a new marker is up cementing his place in Nashville and the church’s history.

“It’ll possibly hopefully shake up some ashes and raise a little dust in some family conversations around the kitchen table, and around the house about what took place up here,” said Bowen.

Though Patton won’t be here to see this moment, his son hopes the marker will be a reminder of the freedoms his father and others wanted all of us to have.

“It was only 60 years ago that that wasn’t the case,” he said. “That’s what my father fought for and that’s what I’d like people to take away.”