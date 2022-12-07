NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new organization wants to protect the historic areas of Nashville amid explosive growth in the city.

Wednesday morning, officials announced the formation of the Preservation Society of Nashville, organized by co-founders Kelleigh Bannen and Colson Horton as a catalyst for real change in historic preservation in Nashville.

“Nashville’s unprecedented season of growth has brought remarkable opportunities and so much prosperity to our city, and we honor that,” Bannen said. “However, the need for historic preservation has never been greater or more urgent. We believe that we can both celebrate Nashville’s growth, while offering the chance to shape that growth in a way that honors Nashville’s unique history and places. This is the moment as citizens reflect and purposefully consider how we can continue to grow without abandoning what makes Nashville so vibrant. The Preservation Society of Nashville will be Davidson County’s only preservation nonprofit with paid staff that is focused on citywide advocacy, education and historic preservation.”

“Our town has always had an incredible ability to mobilize in times of need,” Horton said. “Preservation and strategic growth are a citywide concern, and we invite all communities to join our cause to help protect what makes Nashville so special.”

In their announcement, Bannen and Horton also announced the nonprofit’s board of directors, which includes the co-founders as well as Nick Birren, Gary Burke, Nick Dryden, Rachel Halvorson, Lynn Maddox, Keith Meacham, Sam Reed, Mark Simmons, Cyril Stewart, Brian Tibbs, Mary Ann Weprin and Holly Williams.

Strategic Advisors include Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County; Meg Hershey, Vice President and COO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County; and Todd McKee, Counsel, T. McKee Law.

Ex-Officio Board Members include Patrick McIntyre, Executive Director of the Tennessee Historical Commission and the State Historic Preservation Officer; Jeff Syracuse, Metro Councilman; Tim Walker Executive Director of the Metro Historical Commission and Dr. Leathora Williams, Historian and Professor at Tennessee State University.

Those looking to become a member of PSN or to learn more about the nonprofit can click HERE.