NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been a couple of days since a life was almost taken in East Nashville.

“I was hoping it was a joke, but then I saw him lying on the ground and I realized it wasn’t a joke,” said Z Zaldivar.

On Monday, News 2 spoke to Zaldivar as he shared how his husband Jabari Patterson was hit by a car Sunday evening.

“I just got off the phone and say ‘hey, I’ll meet you at Drifters. I’ll see you in five minutes,'” he said. “In that five minutes, he got hit by a car.”

Patterson was crossing a crosswalk at South 10th Street and Shelby Avenue when he was hit.

“My mind immediately jumped to is he going to be okay?” remembered Cathy Carrillo.

Carrillo and other East Nashville residents heard the news and decided to form a new group called “We Walk Nashville.”

“Where Jabari crosses there’s so many people that use that intersection to cross to get to Five Points or to get to the gas station,” said Carrillo. “So it really could have been any one of us.”

That reality pushed the group to schedule a press conference Thursday evening demanding accountability and change.

“While we’re over here having conversations about billion-dollar stadiums and helicopters, where is the dignity and respect for the life of residents that have to move through the city in order for the city to have a billion-dollar stadium?” asked Carrillo.

Carrillo says they are pushing for tougher consequences for drivers, budgeting priorities for infrastructure changes and quick builds, and want immediate improvements to this busy intersection.

While friends and family are grateful Patterson survived, they hope his story can bring about the change needed for this community.

“We have the opportunity to speak out, we have the opportunity to say this can’t keep happening,” said Carrillo.

News 2 reached out to Nashville’s Department of Transportation that told us in the next week they will be adding rectangular rapid flashing beacons at that intersection.

They also said their engineers will be assessing the location for other potential safety improvements as well.