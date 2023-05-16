NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The use of fireworks are currently banned in Davidson County. However, a new bill could allow the legal use of fireworks for a limited time on the Fourth of July.

Metro Council Member Dave Rosenberg is proposing fireworks be permitted on the Fourth from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

“It’s certainly my hope that, you know, by setting hours and safe use guidelines that folks would abide by that,” said Rosenberg.

As the law stands, Rosenberg said the illegal use of fireworks sends calls flooding into the 911 center when officers could be better utilized responding to other calls.

“It’s really just using up resources,” said Rosenberg. “I’m of the belief that as long as everybody is shooting them off on the Fourth of July anyway, we would be better served to create some guidelines around their safe and legal use.”

He said the limited timeframe would also reduce the impact on pets and veterans with PTSD.

“Hopefully, by narrowing this ordinance even further, we can discourage the use of them,” said Rosenberg. “I feel like right now you see them all the way leading up to the Fourth of July and then for several days after, and if we could condense that into a shorter period we don’t have to experience it for so long.”

Selling fireworks in Davidson County is still off the table, but you don’t have to travel far to buy a pack.

“They’re right across the county line,” said Rosenberg. “There’s no way we can stop them from doing it.”

The bill will go through it’s second reading at Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting, happening at 6:30 p.m.