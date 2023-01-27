NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The state wrapped its proof Friday afternoon in the murder of a Nashville nurse on I-440.

On Friday, testimony revealed key evidence in the murder trial of Caitlyn Kaufman from December 2020.

Friday was spent discussing cell phone locations and data connecting Devaunte Hill and James Cowen to the crime. The first real break in the case connecting Hill and Cowen to Caitlyn’s murder came a week after she was killed. thanks to tipster Jacques Merrell-Odom’s phone.

“You got to remember at this point we had no idea who shot and killed Caitlyn Kaufman

and one of the first things we started looking at was her phone, if we could identify an acquaintance that may be involved. There was zero, so when Detective Dickerson brought this other phone to me, I knew there was a witness that had come forward, Mr. Merrell-Odom. I was notified of that and when Detective Dickerson brought this phone to me, I think it was a week later, we actually had zero to go on until we got this phone,” explained Detective Chad Gish.

Merrell-Odom’s phone showed text messages to Hill about the gun used in the shooting, as well as his efforts to try and track down Caitlyn’s mom Diane.

Merrell-Odom, a childhood friend of Hill’s, said he is close with his mom who used to be a nurse and that he just didn’t feel right sitting on the information that he had on Caitlyn’s death.

Text messages, Google searches and data from multiple phones supported the evidence in the prosecution’s case. Expert testimony said Hill was searching “Nashville shooting” hours before police had even discovered Caitlyn shot on I-440.

Messages also showed Hill trying to trade the weapon connected to the murder less than 12 hours later. Two days after Caitlyn’s killing, while detectives were on the hunt for any leads, investigators said Hill and Cowan were partying.

Gish said they recovered dozens of images and video from the phone of Cowan’s girlfriend.

“They are at a party having fun, waving guns around, there’s dope, a lot of dope, a lot of drugs are there,” Gish said. “It’s a gang party. There’s actually a cake that says ‘Crips’ and it has gang signs on the cake.”

Judge Dalton only allowed one photo from the party to be shown to jurors. The picture showed Cowan and Hill flashing a gun and money, ruling other images as overly prejudicial.

The trial will resume Saturday morning.