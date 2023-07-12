NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former daycare operator Anne Jordan, who is facing several child endangerment charges, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday, along with several of the children’s families.

Jordan, 51, faces aggravated child endangerment charges after a 3-month-old boy died and six other young children were left unattended at her West Nashville apartment in April.

Jordan was clearly emotional in court, with her head held down crying as the courtroom heard from a parent who entered her apartment the day of the incident.

Martin Ryan, who had been taking his 20-month-old daughter to Jordan for several months, said he arrived around 3:15 p.m. to pick up his child when another parent, who had only been using Jordan as a caretaker for a couple of days, met him outside and said that Jordan wasn’t answering. Ryan said the door was open and they could hear a baby crying, so they went inside.

“I saw the crying baby in the high chair; there was another baby in a bouncy seat in a living room; there were two other babies under one year, lying under an activity gym awake in the living room. I then went and checked every bedroom and bathroom for the caregiver, including the nap room where my oldest daughter was sleeping, and another female was in there sleeping as well,” Ryan explained.

When Ryan returned to the living room, the 3-month-old’s mother had made the heartbreaking discovery.

“When I got back into the living room, she came out from the hallway with her child and said, ‘He’s not breathing.’ At that point, I told her to immediately dial 911,” he said.

Investigators testified that Jordan’s phone tracked her leaving the apartment about an hour earlier.

“At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and we are attempting to determine what caused the death of that child,” said Det. Christopher Beery.

Beery told the court the infant’s autopsy results couldn’t determine the cause and manner of death, while the toxicology reports came back clear.

Beery said he interviewed Jordan at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was taken via Lifeflight helicopter from Harpeth River State Park after hikers found her suffering from apparent self-inflicted wounds to her arms.

“She stated that, if I recall correctly, that she ‘broke’ and she decided that because this child could no longer be alive that she felt that she could no longer be alive, and that she decided she needed to leave the location to harm herself,” Beery said.

Beery called their interview basic because of her condition, saying he later requested another interview with Jordan to take a deeper look at her actions that day.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“She appeared to be upset. She cried regularly when we were speaking about the incident, but she was willing and able to answer our questions and talk about what happened, and she identified that she remembered everything that had happened that day,” he said.

The case was sent to the grand jury. The district attorney will determine if there will be additional charges.