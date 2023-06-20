NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music City can be quite alluring to those who visit Nashville, but for many who live here, it can be a struggle just to make ends meet.

“If your rent is $1,800 and you’re paid $19 an hour, especially if you have a child or two, it’s just really difficult to make it,” said Lisa Wooley.

It’s these and countless other stories Wooley and her staff at Rooftop Nashville hear on a daily basis.

“In 2023, we’ve had 1,363 applications,” she said.

According to Wooley, over 1,300 people have asked the nonprofit for rental and mortgage assistance totaling nearly $2.6 million this year.

“I think it’s going to get hard; I think it’s going to get really hard,” Wooley said.

For the last several years, Princeton University has been tracking our nation’s eviction crisis through their research center called the Eviction Lab.

In June 2023 alone, over 1,200 evictions have been filed in Nashville; nearly 13,000 have been filed in the past year.

“These data do represent real people really suffering,” said Adam Chapnik. “They’re not just numbers.”

Chapnik is a research specialist with the Eviction Lab, and said nearly 970,000 evictions were filed by landlords last year.

Cities like Nashville saw filings were worse than the pre-pandemic level.

“Having this data really shows us what policies we can put in place to help people stay in their homes,” said Chapnik.

Chapnik said with COVID protections lifted, rising rents are now playing a large role in eviction filings.

“The typical renter in Nashville is paying about $1,300 a month on their rent,” he said. “That’s far out paced the growth and wages.”

As Chapnik and his colleagues continue to track these numbers, Wooley is remaining hopeful things can improve for struggling families.

“We have to figure out what comes next and making things as easy for our tenants as possible to access resources,” she said.

Just last week, 131 evictions were filed in Nashville, according to the Eviction Lab.

May has been the highest month of filings with over 1,200; the average is just over 940.