NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new CMA partnership is looking to inspire students to pursue STEAM careers within the country music industry.

The Country Music Association is partnering with Discovery Education to launch “Working in Harmony: Every Voice is Instrumental,” a program designed to empower students, in grades 3-12, to explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) careers in country music.

Instead of picking up the guitars and songbooks, students will be given a backstage pass inside the world of country music to learn how STEAM skills make the magic happen on and off the stage.

“We constantly hear from our teaching partners the need for content not just to show students how to make music, but also how they can use music after they graduate,” said Tiffany Kerns, CMA Foundation Director, “Discovery Education creates world-class content and they do it with an audience that we are deeply engaged with. If children can see it, they can aspire to be it. I am so proud that we are creating opportunities for students everywhere to enter our business.”

CMA is the first-ever music organization to partner with Discovery Education and hopes the partnership will ultimately create a future pipeline for youth to enter the country music business.

Working in Harmony will highlight the diverse careers in available country music by collaborating with music educators in the K-12 STEAM curriculum as well as classroom activities, instructional supports, family activities, and an upcoming virtual field trip.

To learn more about Working in Harmony, click here.