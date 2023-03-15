NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – To accommodate Nashville’s never-ending growth, Nashville International Airport has opened a new parking lot.

BNA announced a new cell lot has opened to meet passenger demands while helping to alleviate traffic congestion around the roadways, including traffic from I-40.

The cell lot is located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike and has a total of 240 spots, making it 2.5 times larger than the current lots at the airport. The lot also features secure fencing, security guard monitoring, and real-time flight information monitors.

The Cell Lot is about three miles from the terminal and the average drive time is five to seven minutes. Parking is free of charge and is available on a first come, first serve basis.

As a reminder, the existing cell lots have closed as construction around the airport continues.

