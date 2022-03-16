NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Build it and they will come. So will extra noise from construction.

This construction boom in what many call “crane city” is creating a lot of extra crashes, clashes and clanks.

“Isn’t that the understatement of the year?” Joy Styles with Metro council said. “What’s happening now is all of this construction is starting to impact residents.”

Let’s face it- the sounds of Nashville are changing quicker than the skyline, with our growth and zoning now outpacing the current construction noise protections.

Metro council recently introduced legislation to fix the current situation that really all comes down to where you live. Colby Sledge, the bill’s sponsor, is hoping to update the code to get everyone under the same playing field when it comes to how much construction noise you hear.

“I get complaints every week about construction noise,” Sledge said.

It’s why Sledge is sponsoring a new ordinance that would change the current code regarding construction noise in Metro Nashville.

“Basically, you could live in a 200-unit apartment and not have the same noise pollution protections as a single-family house; that doesn’t seem very equal to me. I think all Nashvillians should have the same noise pollution protections, and this is what this is attempting to do,” Sledge said.

Under the current code, if you live in the “right” spot construction crews are not allowed to make noise between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

In the summer months, that changes from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and there is to be no noise on Sundays.

Under the new legislation, the hours and days would stay the same expanding instead protections to all types of residential zoning.

“If you live in a multifamily building like apartment or condo building, you do not get same noise protections as someone with a single-family house does,” said Sledge. “There are tons of apartments and condos in specific zoning, those aren’t covered…if you live downtown, you’re not covered at all.”

When it comes to what Metro codes is responsible for enforcing, Sledge wants protection from noise, equal for all ears.

Council woman Styles is introducing a bill in April that would address noise during the day, like modified mufflers. She says the bill is necessary since a majority of Nashvillians are still working from home.

As for Sledge’s bill, it passed its first reading during the Metro council meeting Tuesday. If it remains on schedule and is passed two more times, it could go into effect by mid-April.