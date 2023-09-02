NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A $136,000 grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority is making state parks more accessible for those with mobility issues in Tennessee.

On Tuesday, Tennessee State Parks unveiled the new wheelchair that aims to eliminate barriers that may limit access to some individuals.

“We are thrilled to receive funding from TVA as we work to create the most accessible state park system in the nation,” said Tennessee State Parks Conservancy Executive Director Gina Hancock. “This grant allows us to provide Tennesseans who may not have been previously able to explore our parks the unique opportunity to do so.”

The $136,000 grant not only provides Radnor Lake State Park with the new wheelchairs, but it will also fund an all-terrain wheelchair at Tims Ford State Park in Franklin County.

An accessible kayak launch at David Crockett State Park in Lawrence County, and transportation costs for students at Title 1 schools to visit Tennessee State Parks will also be funded by the grant, according to the TVA.

“TVA has been a supporter of Tennessee State Parks since its creation in 1937, and we are renewing that commitment with this grant to the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, which will help make our parks accessible to all,” said TVA Regional Vice President Justin Maierhofer.

In his 2023 State of the State Address, Gov. Bill Lee stated one his goals was to have the “most accessible park system in the nation”.

All-terrain wheelchairs can be found at the following state parks: Radnor Lake State Park, Tims Ford State Park, Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park, and Henry Horton State Park.