New 27-story high-rise, pedestrian improvements slated for West End project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new high-rise and improvements are heading to a high-traffic section of Nashville. Developers now have the green light to move forward with building “The Sinclair” off of West End Avenue.

Historic Nashville incorporated named the property to its Nashville Nine list in 2020 which outlines historic properties and neighborhoods most threatened by development, neglect, or demolition. The group said 2416-2418 West End Avenue, commonly known as the Firestone Building, has stood on the triangular lot where 25th Ave and Elliston splits off from West End for 90 years. The building most recently housed a Rite Aid.

The property will now be transformed into ‘The Sinclair,’ a 27-story tower with up to 375 units, ground floor retail, restaurant space, and all below-grade parking.

“The Sinclair’s design utilizes strong lines, texture, and dynamic form to create slender verticality and movement within the sky, ensuring a design that is an exciting, original, and memorable addition to Nashville,” said Brian Hubbard, AIA, Senior Architect at Gresham Smith.

According to developers GBT Realty, they communicated with more than 200 stakeholders in the neighborhood over the past year before the project got final approval. Metro Council approved the project’s zoning which was previously green-lit by the planning commission, so the project is fully entitled to advance now.

“We spent several months working with the surrounding community before we ever started the formal process with metro zoning,” said Jeff Pape, GBT Realty Corporation Managing Director of Development. “That was very important to us because we want to be good neighbors and we want this to be something the community will embrace and welcome into their community.”

The developers said after talking with neighbors, GBT Realty will be spending $1.25 million for public improvements outside the building itself. Improvements will include a pathway along the eastern section of Centennial Park along with safety and accessibility improvements on nearby intersections, such as West End at 25th Ave. North and West End at Natchez Trace.

“Pedestrian crossings, new access way through the eastern part of the park and several intersections

improvements that will help that pedestrian access and that was a big part of what we heard from the local community and the importance of that relevant to this project,” Pape explained.

They’re aiming to break ground in late 2022.