NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Electric Service crews are continuing to work around the clock until power is restored to all customers.

As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, NES reported less than 10,000 customers were without power. Over 60,000 customers have had their power restored after as many as 72,000 customers were without power at the peak of the storm.

The Cane Ridge area was one of the hardest hit with power outages. NES said they had no transmission poles or lines downs, but had a complete substation outage in Cane Ridge due to a burned control panel. Repairs have been made and the substation is being brought back online.

The remainder of the Cane Ridge area is expected to have power restored shortly.