NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Electric Service is warning customers to brace for a spike in their electricity bills this month.

With fuel prices continuing to soar, NES says they are anticipating a 10 percent increase in its Fuel Cost Adjustment charge for both residential and commercial customers. The company blames the price spike on the decrease in natural gas supply as more European countries reduce their reliance on Russian gas.

The electric company says due to record temperatures that were seen in June and the heat wave that is forecasted for July, with feel-like temperatures expected to reach as high as 110 degrees this week, customers are expected to use more energy than normal.

Nashville Electric CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin says the price increase isn’t ideal, but there are programs in place to help customers keep their lights on.

“NES is dedicated to helping customers keep their lights on despite the fuel cost adjustment charge rate increase,” said Teresa Broyles-Aplin, NES President and CEO. “We understand rises in cost are never ideal, which is why we have programs like Home Uplift and Project Help.”

For customers looking to cut down on the extra costs, NES suggests they turn up the thermostat to 78 degrees, keep their windows closed, and avoid using the oven during the hot hours of the day.

Customers who find themselves struggling to pay their electricity bill are asked to contact NES Customer Relations at 615-736-6900 or click here.