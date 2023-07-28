NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With thousands of Middle Tennesseans impacted by this week’s extreme heat, Nashville Electric Service (NES) decided to hold off on nonpayment-related disconnections through Sunday, July 30.

“NES understands that many customers want to be comfortable in their homes during a heat wave while also trying to conserve energy to lower their power bill,” the company said in a statement on Friday, July 28. “If customers can move their thermostat up just a few degrees, they will use less energy.”

This news comes several weeks after a previous heat wave caused NES to stop disconnecting power for nonpaying customers from June 29 through July 4.

The company offered the following tips for conserving energy during the summer months:

Bump your thermostat up a few degrees, setting it between 76 and 78 degrees. You can also use ceiling fans to keep air flowing and reduce the “feels-like temperature” when you’re in a room, but make sure to turn the fan off when you leave the room.

Hold off on doing chores that involve electric appliances — such as dishwashing and laundry — during the peak power times of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cook your meals with a microwave instead of an oven.

Turn off the lights and unplug unused electronics when you leave a room.

Keep your garage doors closed as much as possible in order to keep hot air from trickling into your home.

Block out some of the heat by keeping the curtains and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home. However, you can also open the blinds on the shady side of the house to provide natural lighting without raising the temperature.

If you are struggling to pay your NES bill, you are asked to call call Customer Relations at 615-736-6900 for information on available assistance. For in-person service, you can visit the NES lobby at 1214 Church Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Customers can also pay their bills at Enbright Credit Union branch offices, which are located at 2340 Jackson Downs Boulevard in Donelson, as well as 270 Indian Lake Boulevard in Hendersonville. Those offices are open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.