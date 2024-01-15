NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Electric Service will not be disconnecting anyone’s service due to nonpayment for the next few days.

As temperatures plummet and snow continues to fall in and around Nashville, NES announced it will suspend its disconnections due to nonpayment through Thursday, Jan. 18.

Middle Tennessee prepared for several inches of snow Monday, Jan. 15, with some areas accumulating more than 7 inches of powdery snow. The first seasonal snowfall came as frigid air blew through the south.

According to News 2 weather crews, the below-freezing temperatures will see another surge of snow come through late Monday night, possibly tapering off in the 10 or 11 p.m. hour.