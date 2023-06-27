NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers will no longer be at risk of having their power disconnected as the area braces for a wave of extreme heat, the utility provider announced Tuesday.

Heading into the weekend, NES announced it will cease disconnections for nonpayment from June 29 to July 4. Disconnections will resume Wednesday, July 5.

When the temperature reaches above 90 degrees, everyone is at risk, NES said in a statement, but the elderly are most susceptible to heat-related illness and death. Air conditioning is the strongest protection against heat-related illness. If there is no A/C at home, consider visiting a shopping mall or public library for a few hours, and don’t forget to drink plenty of water. Cooling centers may also be available throughout the community.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Traditionally, electric bills spike from June to August, with the arrival of warmer weather, and cooling costs account for around 40-50% of your total bill, according to NES. In order to keep your electric bill lower this summer, NES offers the following tips:

Set your thermostat to no lower than 78 degrees. Use ceiling fans to keep air flowing when at home and to reduce the feels-like temperature. Remember to turn fans off then you leave the room.

Put off chores that involve electric appliances, such as dishwashing and laundry, during peak power times from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Use the microwave instead of the oven for cooking your meals.

Turn off lights when you leave the room and unplug unused electronics.

Keep garage doors closed as much as possible. This will help slow hot air from trickling into your home.

Keep curtains and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home to block out some of the heat, while opening blinds on the shady side to provide natural lighting without raising the temperature.

NES customers struggling to pay their bill should call the Customer Relations line at 615-736-6900 for information on available assistance. In-person service is available in the NES lobby at 1214 Church Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.