NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mill Creek in South Nashville has overflowed twice this week and flooded Culbertson Road. Neighbors say this happens often when it rains.

Erik Doty lives at the corner of Culbertson and Old Hickory Boulevard. He’s seen Mill Creek rise quickly on many occasions, including Tuesday and Thursday.

“Anytime it rains consistently for a day or so it will get pretty flooded,” Doty said. “You’ll just be driving and look out your window and be level with the creek and you’re just like ‘oh, it’s coming up!'”

Doty and other neighbors News 2 spoke with off-camera also pointed out problems caused by a pedestrian bridge that runs across Mill Creek.

“There’s a specific bridge that gets clogged up with these branches and it ends up making it kind of a dam and flooding it to the road,” Doty said.

Culbertson Road residents tell News 2 they’ve contacted city leaders and the Nashville Department of Transportation for help getting the road fixed, but claim there are no plans for reconstruction.

“They were saying with the current conditions it’s not improvable, it’s only repairable,” Doty said.

News 2 contacted NDOT for comment on Thursday but did not receive an immediate response.