NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neighbors in West Nashville said they are outraged and concerned after anti-Semitic fliers were found in their neighborhood along Richland Avenue.

Police said there will be extra patrols after at least 42 flyers were found Wednesday morning.

Neighbors told News 2 all the flyers were placed at the bottom of their driveway.

“It’s scary to know that they were in front of our house and putting these things down,” Katie Campbell said.

Campbell told News 2 that when she walked out the door yesterday to go on her daily run, she saw fliers placed along her street including in front of her home.

“It was randomized. Some of the houses had them but some of them didn’t,” Campbell said.

Police said there were 10 different versions of antisemitic fliers and many of them had a QR code.

“One was something about Jews running the media, and it had all of these headshots of media personal or media stars and their connection to the Jewish faith,” Campbell said.

City officials and Mayor John Cooper are reacting to the anti-Semitic fliers as well.

“It’s disgusting, the message that was in these handouts and these pamphlets. They are meant to be divisive and hateful, and it has no place in Nashville,” Councilmember Kathleen Murphy said.

Murphy represents the neighborhood in District 24. She said this area is very diverse as two synagogues are just around the corner.

“This area is welcoming, so this is a sad act as people are trying to create chaos. So, our message is it’s not happening here,” Murphy said.

The Jewish Federation said they are working with local, state and federal law enforcement as they respond to this anti-Semitic attack.