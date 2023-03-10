NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A number of people opposing an apartment project in Bellevue dressed up in yellow and rallied in front of Nashville officials on Thursday, earning a temporary victory.

These individuals appeared before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, March 9 to criticize plans for more than 400 apartments off Coley Davis Road. Their concerns included flooding and traffic in the area.

“When you put down that much concrete, the water’s going down the hill, and I live at the bottom of that hill, and I had six feet of water in my house in 2010, and I’m not very tall,” Ann Gwin, who has lived along Todd Preis Drive for 40 years, told the commission. “I don’t want to see six feet of water in my house again.”

However, supporters of the project said Nashville needs more housing.

“Like so many cities around the U.S., we all know that Nashville is facing an affordable housing crisis, and this crisis has been perpetuated by residents who organize to prevent high density development in their backyards and who weaponize zoning enforcement to continue anti-growth policies that favor single-family housing,” Justin Hayes, a resident of Harpeth View Circle, explained.

The Planning Commission deferred a vote Thursday to get more technical information about the project.