DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – “It’s a chance I’m willing to take, and if I get killed, I get killed,” Louan Brown said.

It’s a risk one Nashville neighbor takes every day living on Elm Hill Pike.

Brown said she has witnessed countless tragic accidents around her yard in the 40 years she has lived on the property.

In response, Metro Councilmember Russ Bradford has organized a town hall for Saturday to address concerns with neighbors, police and the Nashville Department of Transportation.

“These are catastrophic, horrific car wrecks. These aren’t just fender benders. That doesn’t even count the fender benders where they top the hill doing 60,” Brown said.

Back in January, Metro police said the driver of a car was speeding and hit a tree. The car went up in flames.

“And the jaws of life had to cut him out, and he’s still fighting for his life at Vanderbilt. The flames were 40 feet high on that tree,” Brown said.

In November, News 2 crews captured the aftermath of a car versus bus accident that left one person dead.

Brown said what makes the road so dangerous is the blind hill to the left of her home, and the shoulder of the road that is deteriorating; however, that’s not all.

“The speed and the recklessness have increased exponentially on this property. It is unbelievable,” Brown said.

Brown said her suggestions have continued to fall on deaf ears.

“We have begged them to put radar. We offered our property up on the hill. They can hide behind the hill. We have begged them to come,” Brown said.

According to Councilmember Bradford’s Facebook event page, Saturday’s town hall meeting is in response to the fiery crash last month.

Bradford also extended invitations to the area’s State Representative and Senator, as well as TDOT.

The town hall meeting is Saturday at noon at Whitworth Memorial Baptist Church.