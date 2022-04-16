NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Castle Powersports in Madison works to recover from its devastating Friday afternoon fire, neighboring businesses say they want to offer a helping hand.

Friday’s fire destroyed Castle Powersports’ service department, along with all customer units being worked on at the time.

Workers at Perkins Motor Plex recalled watching the fire unfold from across the street.

“Someone shouts out what’s going on across the street? Next thing you know the smoke’s getting darker and darker. We all come to the front porch, and you knew it was on fire at that point,” General Manager Perkins Motor Plex General Manager Nathan Higdon said.

Office Manager Terri Petitt said it was a miracle no one was injured.

“Just the way that the building filled with smoke so fast, and it was that thick, black smoke, we were just concerned if anyone was in there, they wouldn’t be able to see to get out because it was black smoke,” Petitt said.

Perkins Motor Plex moved said Castle Powersports welcomed them to the line of dealerships on Gallatin Pike when they opened their business back in 2012.

“We would have customers call in and say now where are you located? We would say the Rivergate area right across from the Castle. ‘Oh yeah, I know where the castle is.’ So you knew then that’s how big of a staple they are,” Higdon said. “Every time we’ve spoke with them they’ve always been super nice, they’ve always been very helpful in us trying to achieve something on our end if we were trading in a motorcycle.”

On Saturday, security guarded Castle Powersports’ property as the damage is still being assessed. In the meantime, neighbors say they want to offer any help they can.

“It’s a lot of people’s jobs, I mean they’re out of work for a little while until they get back on their feet,” Petitt said. “But we’re here if they need anything we want to offer our help any way we can.”

After years of exchanging business, Perkins Motor Plex knows their neighbors are resilient.

“You’re going to have a lot of prayer coming your way. A lot of people that have done business there are going to be praying for them, a lot of these people that know their name that’s been a part of greater Nashville are going to be praying for them. But that’s a really good company, that’s a really good business,” Higdon said. “I think that you’ll see them bounce back pretty quick.”

Castle Powersports plans to partially reopen on Tuesday. That same day they plan to start reaching out to customers who had units in their service department to let them know where they are with insurance.