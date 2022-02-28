NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homicide investigators are pursuing leads in an early morning shooting out of East Nashville that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Metro police said the motive behind the death of Charles Rrooks is unknown and that he suffered multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a car on Dellway Avenue.

Police believe Brooks lost control of the Nissan Sentra, causing him to run into a neighbor’s yard and hit a parked in the driveway.

The homeowner told News 2 their 4-year-old heard the gunfire late Sunday night and then they were awoken as a family member beat on their storm door breaking the glass.

Metro police said it was a family member of the victim out looking for their loved one that made the heartbreaking discovery.

Neighbors tell News 2 hearing the sound of gunfire is a common occurrence.

“Honestly I really didn’t bat an eye this morning when I heard the gunshots, because we hear them all the time,” said Reece Young who lives just across the way from the investigation.

Young told News 2 he heard gunfire around 11 p.m. Sunday night and then screams from the victim’s family hours later.

“Yeah there was gunfire, it was weird, around 10, 11 and then we heard screaming this morning like four or five,” he explained.

Many of the homes have surveillance cameras in the area which are key as police piece together the homicide investigation and a tool often used in the area.

Just over a year ago on Jones Avenue, not far from the death investigation, a Nest camera caught the sound of dozens of shots being fired. Neighbors at the time called it a battlefield, fed up with constant gunfire that’s close to an elementary school and police precinct.

“Yeah this was my first murder so that’s pretty new, but my cars [have] been broken into and there is a hole in my neighbors’ fence that people in the apartments come through,” explained Young.

Another neighbor told News 2 he was hit over the head and robbed of his car before.

Residents in the area aren’t sure what else they can do about the crime.

“We pretty much take all the precautions already. We have the Ring doorbell set up, cameras on the outside of the house, our fence was put in so there isn’t much more that we can do other than just do what we’ve been doing.”

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers 615-74-CRIME.